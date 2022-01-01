Fyrirtækjaskrá
Ubisoft Laun

Laun hjá Ubisoft eru á bilinu $20,193 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Viðskiptasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $178,500 fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Ubisoft. Síðast uppfært: 9/20/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $57.1K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $83K
L4 $121K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vefforritari

Tölvuleikjahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Rannsóknarfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $108K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $116K

Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $48.8K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $70K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $65.4K
Markaðsmál
Median $111K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $119K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$20.2K
Grafískur hönnuður
$58.8K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$79.9K
Markaðsrekstur
$50.5K
Vöruhönnuður
$126K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$164K
Tækniforritstjóri
$179K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$81.4K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Ubisoft is Tækniforritstjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $178,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ubisoft is $81,405.

