TripActions Laun

Laun hjá TripActions eru á bilinu $74,990 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $227,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá TripActions. Síðast uppfært: 9/13/2025

$160K

Gagnasérfræðingur
$84.9K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $75K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$116K

Vöruhönnuður
$108K
Vörustjóri
Median $227K
Verkefnastjóri
$129K
Sala
$84.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $220K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá TripActions er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $227,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá TripActions er $111,712.

