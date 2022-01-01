Fyrirtækjaskrá
TransUnion
TransUnion Laun

Laun hjá TransUnion eru á bilinu $10,548 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Fjármálasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $300,000 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum.

Gagnafræðingur
L2 $130K
L3 $130K
L4 $153K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L2 $14.8K
L3 $22.6K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
L2 $113K
L4 $179K

Gagnafræðistjóri
Median $184K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $99.5K
Sala
Median $300K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$123K
Viðskiptaþróun
$140K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$116K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$10.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.7K
Lögfræði
$114K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$101K
Markaðsmál
$231K
Markaðsrekstur
$88.7K
Vöruhönnuður
$97.5K
Forritstjóri
$140K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $149K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$110K
Tækniforritstjóri
$184K
Áhættufjárfestir
$169K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá TransUnion er Sala með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $300,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá TransUnion er $122,610.

