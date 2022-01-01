Fyrirtækjaskrá
Toyota USA
Toyota USA Laun

Launasvið Toyota USA eru frá $76,500 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $194,000 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Toyota USA. Síðast uppfært: 8/20/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
14 $104K
15 $134K
16 $154K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
15 $161K
16 $133K
Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $96K

Viðskiptagreinir
Median $100K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $115K
Vörustjóri
Median $137K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $194K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$102K
Þjónustusvið
$79.6K
Gagnagreinir
$131K
Fjármálagreinir
$147K
Mannauðsmál
$151K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $120K
Verkefnastjóri
$106K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$95.5K
Sala
$79K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$80.4K
Lausnarhönnuður
$166K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$76.5K
UX rannsakandi
$106K
Algengar spurningar

据报道，Toyota USA最高薪的职位是Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar，年总薪酬为$194,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Toyota USA的年总薪酬中位数为$115,000。

