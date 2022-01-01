Fyrirtækjaskrá
TOTVS
TOTVS Laun

Launasvið TOTVS eru frá $10,894 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $33,590 fyrir Sala í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá TOTVS.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $18.7K
Vöruhönnuður
$12.4K
Vörustjóri
$10.9K

Sala
$33.6K
Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos TOTVS er Sala at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $33,590. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos TOTVS er $15,557.

Völdu störf

