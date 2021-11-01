Fyrirtækjaskrá
Toshiba
Toshiba Laun

Launasvið Toshiba eru frá $30,845 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Tæknileg verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $208,035 fyrir Sala í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Toshiba. Síðast uppfært: 8/20/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $119K
Viðskiptaþróun
$152K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$43.5K

Vélaverkfræðingur
$115K
Verkefnastjóri
$136K
Verkefnastjóri
$118K
Sala
$208K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$38K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$189K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$30.8K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Toshiba er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $208,035. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Toshiba er $118,139.

Önnur úrræði