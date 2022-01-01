Fyrirtækjaskrá
thredUP
thredUP Laun

Laun hjá thredUP eru á bilinu $91,728 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri kantinum til $226,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá thredUP. Síðast uppfært: 11/16/2025

Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
$134K
Þjónustuver
$101K
Markaðssetning
Median $115K

Vörustjóri
$91.7K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $226K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá thredUP er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $226,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá thredUP er $115,000.

