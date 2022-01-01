Fyrirtækjaskrá
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Laun

Laun hjá Thomson Reuters eru á bilinu $6,509 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $385,000 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Thomson Reuters. Síðast uppfært: 9/20/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $90.3K

Notendaupplifunarhönnuður

Gagnafræðingur
Median $87.1K
Sala
Median $385K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $233K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
Median $63.7K
Mannauður
Median $372K
Viðskiptarekstur
$159K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$24.6K
Viðskiptaþróun
$122K
Starfsmannastjóri
$164K
Þjónustuver
$6.5K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$17.4K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$127K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$7.5K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$16.8K
Lögfræði
$118K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$96.7K
Markaðsmál
$76.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$124K
Söluverkfræðingur
$112K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$122K
Lausnaarkitekt
$122K
Tæknirithöfundur
$17.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Thomson Reuters er Sala með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $385,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Thomson Reuters er $96,714.

