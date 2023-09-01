Fyrirtækjaskrá
The Economist
The Economist Laun

Laun hjá The Economist eru á bilinu $47,509 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $186,961 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $47.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $187K
Vörustjóri
$108K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Sala
$98.5K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$91.4K
Algengar spurningar

