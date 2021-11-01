Fyrirtækjaskrá
The Aerospace Corporation
The Aerospace Corporation Laun

Laun hjá The Aerospace Corporation eru á bilinu $95,475 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri kantinum til $184,000 fyrir Geimferðaverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá The Aerospace Corporation. Síðast uppfært: 12/1/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $111K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Kerfisverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $115K
Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $105K

Geimferðaverkfræðingur
Median $184K
Netöryggisfræðingur
Median $170K
Endurskoðandi
$95.5K
Rafverkfræðingur
$122K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$136K
Verkefnisstjóri
$105K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$109K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$169K
Lausnararkitekt
$150K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá The Aerospace Corporation er Geimferðaverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $184,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá The Aerospace Corporation er $118,303.

Önnur úrræði

