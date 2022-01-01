Fyrirtækjaskrá
Thales
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Thales Laun

Laun hjá Thales eru á bilinu $20,100 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT) í neðri kantinum til $176,880 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Thales. Síðast uppfært: 9/1/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
LR6 $42.8K
LR7 $48.4K
LR8 $68.5K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $73K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $84.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Gagnafræðingur
Median $40.2K
Sala
Median $161K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$48.8K
Geimferðaverkfræðingur
$76K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$20.5K

Rannsóknarverkfræðingur

Rafverkfræðingur
$66.9K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$23.5K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$20.1K
Lögfræði
$64.1K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$86.5K
Ljósverkfræðingur
$41.9K
Vöruhönnuður
$175K
Vörustjóri
$65K
Verkefnastjóri
$90.8K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$177K
Tækniforritstjóri
$52.7K
Tæknirithöfundur
$44K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$70.7K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Didžiausią atlyginimą Thales gauna Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $176,880. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Thales yra $65,001.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Thales

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Atos
  • QuEST Global
  • Murex
  • ConvergeOne
  • Modus Create
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði