Tesco Laun

Launasvið Tesco eru frá $6,071 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Mannauðsmál í neðri enda til $160,217 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Tesco. Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer 1 $28.5K
Software Engineer 2 $53.5K
Software Engineer 3 $97K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $104K
Vörustjóri
WL1 $50.4K
WL2 $92.6K
WL2 $115K

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $91.3K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
Median $48.2K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
Median $30.8K
Sala
Median $31.8K
Endurskoðandi
$44.1K

Tæknibókari

Viðskiptaþróun
$100K
Auglýsingatextahöfundur
$38.5K
Þjónustusvið
$32K
Gagnagreinir
$63.7K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$64.2K
Fjármálagreinir
$137K
Grafískur hönnuður
$121K
Mannauðsmál
$6.1K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$78.2K
Lögfræðimál
$33.7K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$85.6K
Vöruhönnuður
$160K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$47.8K
Algengar spurningar

