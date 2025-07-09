Fyrirtækjaskrá
Tennr
Tennr Laun

Launasvið Tennr eru frá $24,971 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $261,685 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Tennr. Síðast uppfært: 8/16/2025

$160K

Vörustjóri
$262K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$25K
Lausnarhönnuður
$159K

Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Tennr is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tennr is $159,200.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Tennr

