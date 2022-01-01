Fyrirtækjaskrá
TELUS
TELUS Laun

Launasvið TELUS eru frá $10,107 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $135,281 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá TELUS. Síðast uppfært: 8/15/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

Gæðatryggingarverkfræðingur (QA)

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélanámsverkfræðingur

DevOps verkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
Vöruhönnuður
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

UX hönnuður

Gagnavísindamaður
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
Markaðsmál
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $85K
Viðskiptagreinir
Median $56.2K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $76.8K
Gagnagreinir
Median $37.1K
Gagnavísindastjóri
Median $110K
Lausnarhönnuður
Median $129K

Gagnahönnuður

Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Median $95.6K
Rekstrarmál
$101K
Rekstrarstjóri
$96.9K
Viðskiptaþróun
$99.3K
Starfsmannastjóri
$92.6K
Auglýsingatextahöfundur
$88.4K
Þjónustusvið
$10.1K
Fjármálagreinir
$76.8K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$75.2K
Mannauðsmál
$66.4K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$11.6K
Markaðsrekstur
$104K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$72.9K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$107K
Verkefnastjóri
$14.5K
Sala
$55.4K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$89.6K
Traust og öryggi
$41.7K
UX rannsakandi
$88.2K
Algengar spurningar

La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in TELUS è di $86,649.

