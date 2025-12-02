Fyrirtækjaskrá
Techstars
Techstars Áhættufjárfestir Laun

Miðgildi Áhættufjárfestir launapakka in United States hjá Techstars er samtals $225K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Techstars. Síðast uppfært: 12/2/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Samtals á ári
$225K
Stig
-
Grunnlaun
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$45K
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
4 Ár
Ár reynsla
25 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Techstars?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Áhættufjárfestir hjá Techstars in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $305,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Techstars fyrir Áhættufjárfestir hlutverkið in United States er $192,500.

