Fyrirtækjaskrá
TechnipFMC
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Laun
  • Gagnafræðingur

  • Öll Gagnafræðingur laun

TechnipFMC Gagnafræðingur Laun

Miðgildi Gagnafræðingur launapakka in Brazil hjá TechnipFMC er samtals R$184K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka TechnipFMC. Síðast uppfært: 12/2/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
TechnipFMC
Data Scientist
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Samtals á ári
$33.4K
Stig
-
Grunnlaun
$29.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$4.2K
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
0 Ár
Ár reynsla
0 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá TechnipFMC?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Flytja út gögnSkoða laus störf

Leggja til

Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest Gagnafræðingur tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Gagnafræðingur hjá TechnipFMC in Brazil er árleg heildarlaun upp á R$274,803. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá TechnipFMC fyrir Gagnafræðingur hlutverkið in Brazil er R$184,314.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá TechnipFMC

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • FDM Group
  • Kainos
  • AQR Capital Management
  • Arconic
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technipfmc/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.