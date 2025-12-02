Fyrirtækjaskrá
Vinnur þú hér?
  • Laun
  • Tækniforritstjóri

  • Öll Tækniforritstjóri laun

Tech Mahindra Tækniforritstjóri Laun

Tækniforritstjóri kjör in United States hjá Tech Mahindra eru á bilinu $138K á year fyrir U2 til $125K á year fyrir U3. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $150K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Tech Mahindra. Síðast uppfært: 12/2/2025

Meðaltal Laun eftir Þrep
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Tækniforritstjóri hjá Tech Mahindra in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $250,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Tech Mahindra fyrir Tækniforritstjóri hlutverkið in United States er $130,000.

Önnur úrræði

