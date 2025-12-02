Tækniforritstjóri kjör in United States hjá Tech Mahindra eru á bilinu $138K á year fyrir U2 til $125K á year fyrir U3. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $150K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Tech Mahindra. Síðast uppfært: 12/2/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
|Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.