Fyrirtækjaskrá
TDCX
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

TDCX Laun

Laun hjá TDCX eru á bilinu $11,390 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Ráðningaraðili í neðri kantinum til $42,870 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá TDCX. Síðast uppfært: 9/20/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Sala
Median $42.9K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$26.3K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$33.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Viðskiptaþróun
$30K
Þjónustuver
$23.6K
Þjónustuverrekstur
$28.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$14.7K
Markaðsmál
$37.2K
Markaðsrekstur
$36.5K
Ráðningaraðili
$11.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$15.1K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá TDCX er Sala með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $42,870. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá TDCX er $28,558.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá TDCX

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði