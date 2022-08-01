Fyrirtækjaskrá
StreamNative
StreamNative Laun

Laun hjá StreamNative eru á bilinu $70,350 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri kantinum til $452,250 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá StreamNative. Síðast uppfært: 10/26/2025

Vörustjóri
Median $200K
Markaðsmál
$70.4K
Sala
$452K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$226K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá StreamNative er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $452,250. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá StreamNative er $212,827.

