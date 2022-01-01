Fyrirtækjaskrá
Strategy by PwC
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Strategy by PwC Laun

Laun hjá Strategy by PwC eru á bilinu $20,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $333,858 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Strategy by PwC. Síðast uppfært: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Endurskoðandi
$77.6K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$65.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Gagnafræðingur
$70.4K
Vöruhönnuður
$118K
Vörustjóri
$318K
Verkefnastjóri
$216K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$20K
Lausnaarkitekt
$91.8K
Áhættufjárfestir
$254K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Strategy by PwC er Stjórnunarráðgjafi at the Principal level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $333,858. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Strategy by PwC er $164,375.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Strategy by PwC

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • G-Research
  • OakNorth
  • Transact
  • CFGI
  • Control Risks
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði