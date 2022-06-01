Fyrirtækjaskrá
Strategic Education
Strategic Education Laun

Laun hjá Strategic Education eru á bilinu $52,260 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður í neðri kantinum til $180,900 fyrir Gagnafræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Strategic Education. Síðast uppfært: 10/26/2025

Vörustjóri
Median $137K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$52.3K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$181K

Vöruhönnuður
$73.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$58.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Strategic Education er Gagnafræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $180,900. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Strategic Education er $73,630.

