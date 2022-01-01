Fyrirtækjaskrá
Stratasys
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Stratasys Laun

Launasvið Stratasys eru frá $54,270 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $224,661 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Stratasys. Síðast uppfært: 8/23/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $81.5K
Gagnagreinir
$64.7K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$54.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Vöruhönnuður
$132K
Vörustjóri
$225K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$201K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Stratasysで報告された最高給の職種はVörustjóri at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$224,661です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Stratasysで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$106,584です。

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Stratasys

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Stripe
  • Square
  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Apple
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði