Straive
Straive Laun

Launasvið Straive eru frá $3,354 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Skrifstofustarfsmaður í neðri enda til $61,519 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Straive. Síðast uppfært: 8/23/2025

$160K

Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$3.4K
Auglýsingatextahöfundur
$5K
Gagnavísindamaður
$12K

Vörustjóri
$61.5K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$7.3K
Lausnarhönnuður
$46.8K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Straive is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $61,519. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Straive is $9,612.

