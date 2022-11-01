Fyrirtækjaskrá
Stout
Stout Laun

Laun hjá Stout eru á bilinu $55,162 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í neðri kantinum til $130,650 fyrir Fjárfestingarbankastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Stout. Síðast uppfært: 10/26/2025

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$68.7K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$131K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$55.2K

Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Stout er Fjárfestingarbankastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $130,650. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Stout er $68,655.

