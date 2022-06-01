Fyrirtækjaskrá
Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Laun

Launasvið Stanley Black & Decker eru frá $40,603 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $433,508 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Stanley Black & Decker. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $95K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $112K
Vörustjóri
Median $134K

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $89K
Viðskiptagreinir
$104K
Viðskiptaþróun
$236K
Gagnagreinir
$42.6K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$213K
Gagnavísindamaður
Median $150K
Fjármálagreinir
$89.1K
Grafískur hönnuður
$146K
Mannauðsmál
$61.2K
Markaðsmál
Median $140K
Vöruhönnuður
$80.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$434K
Verkefnastjóri
$40.6K
Sala
$152K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$164K
Lausnarhönnuður
$60.3K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$141K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Stanley Black & Decker er Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $433,508. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Stanley Black & Decker er $123,000.

