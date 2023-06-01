Fyrirtækjaskrá
Standard Metrics
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Standard Metrics Laun

Launasvið Standard Metrics eru frá $137,200 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptavinafarsæld í neðri enda til $211,935 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Standard Metrics. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Þjónustusvið
$139K
Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$137K
Vörustjóri
$186K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$151K
Sala
$157K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$179K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$157K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$212K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Standard Metrics er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $211,935. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Standard Metrics er $156,733.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Standard Metrics

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • LinkedIn
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði