Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Laun

Launasvið Standard Chartered eru frá $16,994 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Fyrirtækjaþróun í neðri enda til $502,500 fyrir Fjárfestingarbankastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Standard Chartered. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer $22K
Lead Software Engineer $29.6K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $52.5K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $42.7K

Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
Median $150K
Endurskoðandi
$204K
Viðskiptagreinir
$26.4K
Fyrirtækjaþróun
$17K
Gagnagreinir
$20K
Gagnavísindamaður
$43.9K
Fjármálagreinir
$17.1K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$39.4K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$503K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$57.1K
Vöruhönnuður
$69.1K
Verkefnastjóri
$60K
Verkefnastjóri
$43.1K
Sala
$56.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$18K
Lausnarhönnuður
$43.3K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Standard Chartered is Fjárfestingarbankastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $502,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Chartered is $43,225.

