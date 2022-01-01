Fyrirtækjaskrá
Stamps.com
Tryggingar, heilsa og vellíðan
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Flat $50,000. If your death is due to a covered accident or injury, flat $100,000.

  • Life Insurance

    Flat $50,000. If your death is due to a covered accident or injury, flat $100,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: 66 2/3% of base salary up to a weekly maximum of $2,309. LTD: 66 2/3% of base salary up to a monthly maximum of $10,000.

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to three face-to-face counseling sessions per incident for you or any member of your household.

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Pet Insurance

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

    The company matches up to a discretionary amount.

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

