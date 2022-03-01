Fyrirtækjaskrá
Split Software
Split Software Laun

Laun hjá Split Software eru á bilinu $78,400 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Mannauður í neðri kantinum til $208,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Split Software. Síðast uppfært: 9/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $208K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$81.6K
Mannauður
$78.4K

Lausnaarkitekt
$174K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Split Software er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $208,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Split Software er $127,863.

