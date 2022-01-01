Fyrirtækjaskrá
Splice
Splice Laun

Laun hjá Splice eru á bilinu $124,375 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Fjármálasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $251,250 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Splice. Síðast uppfært: 9/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $139K
Vörustjóri
Median $160K
Viðskiptaþróun
$251K

Fjármálasérfræðingur
$124K
Markaðsmál
$235K
Vöruhönnuður
$220K
Algengar spurningar

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Splice je Viðskiptaþróun at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $251,250. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Splice je $190,072.

