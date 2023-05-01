Fyrirtækjaskrá
SplashLearn
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um SplashLearn sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    SplashLearn is a game-based curriculum for Pre-K to Grade 5 that aims to make learning fun and engaging. It is available on multiple platforms and has over 40 million users across 150+ countries. It is the fastest growing elementary math program in the US, with 1 in 3 schools and 1 in 7 elementary school children using it. The company has won several edtech awards and is backed by prominent investors. SplashLearn values individuality and inquisitiveness and offers opportunities to contribute to their suite of learning products.

    splashlearn.com
    Vefsíða
    2010
    Stofnár
    351
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $1B-$10B
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá SplashLearn

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Microsoft
    • Databricks
    • Square
    • Snap
    • Uber
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði