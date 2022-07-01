Fyrirtækjaskrá
Splash Financial
Splash Financial Laun

Laun hjá Splash Financial eru á bilinu $180,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í neðri kantinum til $240,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Splash Financial. Síðast uppfært: 9/19/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $240K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $180K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$221K

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Splash Financial er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $240,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Splash Financial er $221,100.

