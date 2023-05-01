Fyrirtækjaskrá
Spirit Airlines
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Spirit Airlines Laun

Laun hjá Spirit Airlines eru á bilinu $91,800 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $143,100 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Spirit Airlines. Síðast uppfært: 9/19/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Vörustjóri
Median $143K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$91.8K
Verkefnastjóri
$124K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $100K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Spirit Airlines er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $143,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Spirit Airlines er $111,908.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Spirit Airlines

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • Apple
  • Dropbox
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði