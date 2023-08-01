Fyrirtækjaskrá
Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Laun

Laun hjá Spirent Communications eru á bilinu $87,063 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsrekstur í neðri kantinum til $201,000 fyrir Söluverkfræðingur í efri kantinum.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $135K

Netkerfiverkfræðingur

Markaðsrekstur
$87.1K
Vörustjóri
$152K

Söluverkfræðingur
$201K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$164K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Spirent Communications er Söluverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $201,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Spirent Communications er $152,471.

Önnur úrræði