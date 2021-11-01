Fyrirtækjaskrá
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Laun

Launasvið Societe Generale eru frá $19,391 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $250,000 fyrir Fjármálagreinir í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Societe Generale. Síðast uppfært: 8/25/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $27.1K
Vörustjóri
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Viðskiptagreinir
Median $20.7K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $56.6K

UX hönnuður

Fjármálagreinir
Median $250K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $82.4K
Gagnagreinir
$65.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$149K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$28.1K
Lögfræðimál
$189K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$56.4K
Verkefnastjóri
$69.5K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$58.8K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$197K
Lausnarhönnuður
$121K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$69.3K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$40.3K
