Fyrirtækjaskrá
SmartRecruiters
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

SmartRecruiters Laun

Launasvið SmartRecruiters eru frá $42,339 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $118,854 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá SmartRecruiters. Síðast uppfært: 8/18/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $42.3K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
Median $119K
Gagnavísindamaður
$64.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Vöruhönnuður
$53K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$103K
Vörustjóri
$94.9K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá SmartRecruiters er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $118,854. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá SmartRecruiters er $79,860.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir SmartRecruiters

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • HackerRank
  • Experis
  • Checkfront
  • Joveo
  • Alpaca
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði