Sinch Laun

Launasvið Sinch eru frá $6,466 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Verkefnastjóri í neðri enda til $138,375 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Sinch. Síðast uppfært: 8/25/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $138K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $52.4K

UX hönnuður

Þjónustusvið
$8.3K

Gagnavísindamaður
$114K
Vörustjóri
$59.2K
Verkefnastjóri
$6.5K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$83.6K
Lausnarhönnuður
$97.5K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$55.8K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$113K
Algengar spurningar

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Sinch es Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur con una compensación total anual de $138,375. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Sinch es $71,396.

