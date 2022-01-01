Fyrirtækjaskrá
Similarweb Laun

Laun hjá Similarweb eru á bilinu $65,553 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $204,000 fyrir Stjórnunarráðgjafi í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Similarweb. Síðast uppfært: 9/2/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $111K

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
Median $112K
Vörustjóri
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gagnasérfræðingur
Median $65.6K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $133K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$76.1K
Grafískur hönnuður
$96K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$204K
Markaðsmál
$77K
Vöruhönnuður
$201K
Sala
$96.1K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Similarweb er Stjórnunarráðgjafi at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $204,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Similarweb er $100,412.

