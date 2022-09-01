Fyrirtækjaskrá
SilverSun Technologies
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

SilverSun Technologies Laun

Laun hjá SilverSun Technologies eru á bilinu $65,557 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $72,617 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá SilverSun Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 9/2/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnafræðingur
$67.2K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$65.6K
Lausnaarkitekt
$72.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

SilverSun Technologies şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $72,617 tazminatla Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
SilverSun Technologies şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $67,204 tutarındadır.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá SilverSun Technologies

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Tesla
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði