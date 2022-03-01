Fyrirtækjaskrá
Shopmonkey Laun

Laun hjá Shopmonkey eru á bilinu $120,600 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $299,088 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Shopmonkey. Síðast uppfært: 9/19/2025

$160K

Viðskiptarekstur
$176K
Vöruhönnuður
$121K
Sala
$141K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$145K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$299K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Shopmonkey er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $299,088. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Shopmonkey er $145,270.

