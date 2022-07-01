Fyrirtækjaskrá
Shopgate
Helstu innsýn
    Shopgate offers a suite of modern commerce solutions with its brand retail.red, designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers to help them drive in-store traffic, lift revenue and create the ultimate customer experience while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the retail.red platform, these commerce solutions are specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of mid-market retailers. What’s more, the solutions give forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.

    http://shopgate.com
    2009
    150
    $10M-$50M
