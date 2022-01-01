Fyrirtækjaskrá
Shipt Laun

Laun hjá Shipt eru á bilinu $41,078 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $362,875 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Shipt. Síðast uppfært: 9/18/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
L2 $105K
L3 $105K
L4 $169K
L5 $257K
L6 $279K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
L3 $153K
L4 $206K
L5 $363K
Vörustjóri
Median $147K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $110K

Notendaupplifunarhönnuður

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $195K
Endurskoðandi
$128K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$76.9K
Þjónustuver
$41.1K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $88.2K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$201K
Forritstjóri
$167K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
Median $170K
Lausnaarkitekt
$99.1K
Tækniforritstjóri
$121K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$162K
Algengar spurningar

