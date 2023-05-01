Fyrirtækjaskrá
Semtech
    Semtech Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Its products include signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power products, which are used in various infrastructure, industrial, medical, and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly and through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors worldwide.

    1960
    Stofnár
    1,439
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $500M-$1B
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

