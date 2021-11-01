Fyrirtækjaskrá
Sempra Laun

Laun hjá Sempra eru á bilinu $87,636 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $223,875 fyrir Vélaverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Sempra. Síðast uppfært: 10/25/2025

Endurskoðandi
$135K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$119K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$87.6K

Rafverkfræðingur
$108K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$224K
Verkefnastjóri
$110K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$156K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$124K
Tækniforritstjóri
$181K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Sempra er Vélaverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $223,875. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Sempra er $123,970.

