Fyrirtækjaskrá
Semgrep
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Semgrep Laun

Laun hjá Semgrep eru á bilinu $120,600 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Cybersecurity Analyst í neðri kantinum til $180,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Semgrep. Síðast uppfært: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $180K
Ráðningaraðili
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Semgrep er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $180,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Semgrep er $163,072.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Semgrep

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði