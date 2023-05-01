Fyrirtækjaskrá
Self Laun

Laun hjá Self eru á bilinu $8,437 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $752,555 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Self. Síðast uppfært: 10/25/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $120K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Endurskoðandi
$9.4K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$103K

Viðskiptarekstur
$201K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$8.4K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$71.4K
Markaðsmál
$106K
Vöruhönnuður
$100K
Vörustjóri
$753K
Verkefnastjóri
$131K
Sala
$23.2K
Tækniforritstjóri
$249K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Self er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $752,555. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Self er $104,849.

Önnur úrræði