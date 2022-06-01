Fyrirtækjaskrá
SEI Laun

Laun hjá SEI eru á bilinu $65,097 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Fjármálasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $194,025 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá SEI. Síðast uppfært: 10/25/2025

Endurskoðandi
$65.1K
Gagnafræðingur
$194K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$65.1K

Information Technologist (IT)
$175K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$149K
Vörustjóri
$112K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$154K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá SEI er Gagnafræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $194,025. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá SEI er $149,250.

