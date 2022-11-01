Fyrirtækjaskrá
SEI Investments
SEI Investments Laun

Laun hjá SEI Investments eru á bilinu $24,556 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $155,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá SEI Investments. Síðast uppfært: 10/25/2025

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $100K
Vörustjóri
Median $155K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $24.6K

Endurskoðandi
$74.6K
Skrifstofuaðstoðarmaður
$42.9K
Viðskiptarekstur
$49.2K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$50K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá SEI Investments er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $155,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá SEI Investments er $49,980.

