Fyrirtækjaskrá
Scholarly Software
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um Scholarly Software sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Scholarly pioneers cutting-edge software solutions tailored for the higher education landscape. Our innovative platform streamlines academic workflows, enhances classroom engagement, and simplifies administrative processes for universities worldwide. By merging advanced technology with educational expertise, we empower institutions to deliver exceptional learning experiences while improving operational efficiency. Scholarly's intuitive tools support faculty, administrators, and students throughout their academic journey—transforming how higher education institutions operate in the digital age.

    https://scholarlysoftware.com
    Vefsíða
    2023
    Stofnár
    15
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Scholarly Software

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Amazon
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði