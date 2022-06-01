Fyrirtækjaskrá
Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies Laun

Launasvið Rocket Companies eru frá $75,876 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $215,735 fyrir Gagnavísindastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Rocket Companies. Síðast uppfært: 8/22/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $131K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $183K
Viðskiptaþróun
$199K

Gagnagreinir
$99K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$216K
Gagnavísindamaður
$109K
Fjármálagreinir
$119K
Mannauðsmál
$94.5K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$171K
Markaðsmál
$99.5K
Vöruhönnuður
$171K

UX hönnuður

Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$183K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$75.9K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$137K
Lausnarhönnuður
$186K
Algengar spurningar

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Rocket Companies là Gagnavísindastjóri at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $215,735. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại Rocket Companies là $136,680.

